Sarah Ferguson's white coat has THE most glamorous detail - and we almost missed it We take our coat off to this look!

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a picture on her Instagram account on Sunday evening and we can't stop thinking about the white trench coat she is wearing in the snap. The former wife of Prince Andrew told her followers she had given a new interview to Modern Hero which is her first US interview in seven years. The white design she donned had a button-down front, wide collar, flared hem and if you look very closely - it had the cutest detail - black velvet bows at the waist and cuffs. In short - a gorgeous monochrome number! The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore her trademark red hair loose and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features.

We are loving Sarah's white trench

On Thursday evening, Sarah made an appearance with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg for a Christmas bash at the majorly glam Claridges Hotel, London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York talks Princess Eugenie and Jack

We loved her festive getup that had a distinctively chic edge - the redhead went for a black flared mini skirt which she teamed with a stylish purple silk blouse that had a hippy, bohemian feel to it. As always, her accessories were on point - she added suede pointed heels, a waist-cinching belt and subtle drop-earrings, with a bold watch. Her hair was styled in a chic half-up, half-down style which totally complimented her auburn colouring.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson gave her favourite royal blue dress a very clever update

Sarah has been making a number of public appearances recently and her outfits have been totally on point. At the Streetchild charity event that she went to with her newly-married daughter Princess Eugenie, we loved her stunning black dress with sheer sleeves -and she teamed it with her signature sparkle of a jewel-encrusted belt. Eugenie, meanwhile stole the show in a gorgeous, floor-length gown by Roksanda. Style clearly runs in the family!

READ: Sarah Ferguson finally opens up about her Harry Potter themed royal wedding hat