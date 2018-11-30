The Duchess of York just stepped out in the prettiest mini skirt - and it's perfect for Christmas parties Suits you, Sarah!

Sarah Ferguson fit right in with the fash-pack at a glamorous party on Thursday night, stepping out to join British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg for a Christmas 'do at Claridges Hotel. Her outfit certainly matched the occasion, too, since she went for a pretty flared mini skirt and purple silk blouse - accessorising with suede pointed heels, a waist-cinching belt and subtle drop-earrings. She styled her hair in a chic half-up style, too - and we think you'll agree that purple shade perfectly sets off her beautiful auburn colouring.

Sarah looked beautiful in purple IMAGE: Getty

The star-studded party also saw the likes of Dame Joan Collins, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Princess Olympia of Greece in attendance - so Sarah was most definitely in good company. The event celebrated the launch of Claridge’s 2018 Christmas Tree 'The Tree of Love' - which was designed by Diane von Furstenberg herself. Duchess Sarah certainly looked happy to be there, and smiled as she posed with fellow guests.

Sarah, Duchess of York, has been making a number of public appearances recently, and of course we've been loving her outfit choices! She recently stepped out for a Streetchild charity event with newly-married daughter Princess Eugenie, and looked stunning in a black dress with sheer sleeves - teamed with her signature sparkle of a jewel-encrusted belt. Eugenie, meanwhile had everyone eyeing-up her gorgeous floor-length gown by Roksanda.

Sarah also made an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier this month, and showed off a pretty nifty fashion hack - by adding a long-sleeved black top underneath one of her favourite blue dresses to add an almost colour-block style detail, and a much-needed extra layer in the colder weather. Genius. We wonder what other wardrobe secrets she has up her sleeve...