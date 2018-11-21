Sarah Ferguson finally opens up about her Harry Potter themed royal wedding hat Sarah Ferguson joked about her hat from Princess Eugenie's wedding day

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding during a visit to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, and addressed the comparisons of her bold green hat with a gold bow to the golden snitch in Harry Potter. Following the wedding, viewers were quick to make the cheeky comparison, with one particularly popular tweet sharing a snap of Sarah in the hat, writing: "When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2."

Speaking about the many Internet memes made of her outfit after the royal wedding, the Duchess of York joked: "We love the Golden Snitch but I hadn't realised that until afterwards! There's always something I do!" She added that the style of the hat was to pay tribute to her mother, Susan Barrantes, who lived in Argentina before her death in 1998, saying: "I sort of wanted that Spanish style for mum again." Chatting about her nerves at Eugenie and Jack's wedding, the proud mum explained: "Well I think you all saw it because I sat in the chair and went, 'Phew', you can't write or say, it was such an honour. The love between Jack and Eugenie is enormous, they're meant to be together."

She also spoke about greeting the crowds ahead of entering the church, saying: "They had flown from Nepal to New York to there and I had to hug him because he's my friend.," adding: "The lady in the wheelchair was mum's best friend." Speaking to HELLO! about the wedding, Sarah previously thanked the Queen for the special day, saying: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

