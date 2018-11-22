Sarah Ferguson gave her favourite royal blue dress a very clever update We are SO trying this...

The Duchess of York appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday and looked as fabulous as ever. She chatted to Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about her her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding, Prince Harry and her friendship with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, it was a slot not to be missed. As always, the former wife of Prince Andrew looked gorgeous - rocking one of her favourite royal blue dresses. The body-conscious design had a lovely tailored fit and boasted a V-neckline and capped sleeves. But we noticed that she had performed a clever styling hack - she had added a black top underneath her frock which gave it an updated colour-block look. Genius! She wore her red hair loose and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Sarah gave her favourite blue dress a clever update

During the segment, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie giggled when asked about her infamous hat she wore to Eugenie's wedding, which was compared to the golden snitch from Harry Potter. "We love the Golden Snitch but I hadn't realised that until afterwards! There's always something I do!" She added that the style of the hat was actually a tribute to her mother, Susan Barrantes, who lived in Argentina before her death in 1998. Sarah said: "I sort of wanted that Spanish style for mum again."

Speaking of Eugenie's wedding, lots of the items that the 56-year-old wore had special meanings. Her gorgeous gold bracelet she donned had 'Eugenie' embossed on one side and 'Beatrice' on the other, highlighted with diamonds.

Although she has worn the heartwarming piece on numerous occasions, the wedding day of her youngest child was the ideal time to wear it. Her clutch bag too had a very sweet touch. - the nude vintage Manolo Blahnik arm candy belonged to her mother who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew.

