The Duchess of Cambridge wows in Lover's Knot tiara at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception The headpiece has previously belonged to the Queen and Princess Diana

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening looking utterly radiant. Dressed to the nine, Kate opted for a stunning baby blue floorlength dress which featured a tulle overlay with incredible silver embellishments. She accessorised with a stunning pair of pearl earrings which were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. However, despite her impeccable sartorial choice, it was her diamond tiara that totally stole the show.

The Lover's Knot tiara is a favourite of the royal women

She opted for the Lover's Knot tiara, which she has worn on several occasions and was also a favourite of Princess Diana's. It features an intricate pearl and diamond pattern and was originally made for the Queen mother. Kate also stepped out in the exquisite headpiece in October while attending a dinner for the visiting Dutch royal family, alongside the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and of course Prince William.

As the largest and most formal of Buckingham Palace's annual occasions, it's not surprising that Kate pulled out all of the fashion stops for the evening. There is a strict "white tie and decorations" dress code which means tailcoats must be worn by the gentlemen and full-length gowns by the ladies. Diamonds, tiaras, medals and Royal Orders are also showcased.

The Queen greated guests at the extravagent event

Kate was also seen wearing the Royal Family Order which she debuted last year. A personal gift from the 92-year-old monarch, The Order is a special honour given to female family members as a thank you for their service and is a brooch. Highly decorative and worn over a ribbon, it is painted with an image of the Queen, and made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory, with diamonds all around it. Unsurprisingly, the Duchess also chose to wear it for the Dutch state banquet in October too.

