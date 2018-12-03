Carole Middleton wore nearly the EXACT same two dresses as Kate Middleton and looked amazing Like mother, like daughter...

There's no denying that Carole Middleton is super stylish, just as stylish, it would seem as her daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge. In an new interview, exclusive to the Telegraph, the 63-year-old mother-of-three has been photographed wearing not one but TWO near-exact dresses that have formerly been worn by the royal - although Carole insists not totally "identical".

The frocks in question? A burgundy and a red one. Both designed by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT, each is as gorgeous and festive-ready as the other. The first was a bright red knee-length dress with a high-neck and long sleeves with frilled cuffs that looked hugely similar to the one Kate wore back in December 2017 when she arrived in Manchester for the Children’s Global Media Summit. Like her daughter, Carole wore the same style with a pair of cosy black tights. The second dress was a bit more detailed. Also knee-length and high necked, it actually featured metallic buttons up the shoulder, which gave it a slight military feel. Again, just like Kate did back in November 2017 while attending the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London, Carole finished the look with winter-ready dark tights and pumps.

Unfortunately for those trying to snap up the multigenerational dresses, the bright red 'Elodie' tunic isn't available anymore and if you want the latter burgundy 'Eloise' dress, you'll have to be prepared to part with a casual £480. Ouch, right? At least, if you do make the rather large investment you know you can wear it for many years to come. After all, the brand is famed for its fuss-free, elegantly cut items that are timeless and classic, and will never date.