Carole Middleton reveals the realities of attending royal events How interesting…

After Kate Middleton married Prince William she became the Duchess of Cambridge to the world, but to the doting mum Carole, she is simply her daughter. And the mother-of-three gave an insight into what it's like to attend a royal event in her second ever interview with the Telegraph. This year, Carole and her husband Michael Middleton have attended both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, as well as their grandson Prince Louis' christening, which Carole referred to simply as "family events." She said: "It isn’t normal maybe to go to Louis' christening or Catherine's wedding, but in the end, they're all family events."

Carole Middleton at Prince Louis' christening

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals reason behind huge parenting decision

Carole also spoke about another famous royal event – Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011 – and how Kate had gone to her for advice. "We talked about music… everything. I was involved lots with both Pip's and Catherine's weddings," she said. "But I think the most important thing, as a parent, is to listen to what your daughter wants. You can have all the ideas in the world, but it has to be about them. And don’t muscle in on the guest list." Carole also revealed her nerves before the wedding: "Like every mother, I wanted to look my best, make my children proud and enjoy the day. I honestly don’t think I was any more stressed than any other mother-of-the-bride."

Carole is often seen at royal events with daughter Kate

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie leave the sweetest handwritten notes for Sarah Ferguson

It's been an exciting year for Carole and her family, as she welcomed two new grandchildren. Prince Louis was born on 23 April, while Pippa and James Matthews' first child, son Arthur, was born on 15 October. Carole is also a doting grandmother to William and Kate's eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who even have their own Christmas tree in their room when they go to visit. It is thought that this year the Cambridge family will spend Christmas with the Middletons this year. In a recent interview on German TV Leute Heute, the Carole's son James Middleton recently revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with his whole family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.