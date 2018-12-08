Sarah Ferguson just majorly wowed us in this stunning white gown Gorgeous!

Sarah, Duchess of York recently took a short trip to Dubai to attend a star-studded charity event – and wore a stunning white gown to walk the red carpet with the likes of Susan Sarandon. Pictures of the glamorous event were posted to Instagram by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall, and royal-watchers were quick to share their admiring comments on her beautiful outfit choice! The full-length dress featured pretty gold detailing at the neckline, a cinched-in waist and flattering three-quarter-length sleeves – doesn't she look beautiful?

Sarah's stunning white gown

Another shot of Sarah showed her formal choice of hairstyle, too. Her long auburn hair was styled in a chic updo reminiscent of Duchess Kate, with a few pieces falling naturally at the front. We want to know who Sarah's glam squad is! She certainly looked at home posing with Susan, as well as Ben Stiller and Natalie Imbruglia.

The mother-of-two, alongside other stars, was in Dubai to attend the Artists for Peace and Justice event with charity Dubai Cares, a UAE-based philanthropic organization working to provide children in developing countries access to quality education. Sarah gave a speech at the event, thanking the organisations for bringing her out to Dubai for the occasion.

Image: Instagram @antoniamarshall

Sarah has been wowing us with her entire wardrobe for her trip, since on Friday she also shared some snaps of her daytime attire. Wearing a bold yellow safari shirt and skirt, she looked perfect for a day at the desert, where she was seen meeting a camel! She captioned her photograph: "Thank you for having me in Dubai @artistsforpeace and @DubaiCares Wonderful charities supporting important causes @SusanSarandon @C_Stanbury @RedHourBen #uae #dubai #brilliantisbeautiful."

