Sarah Ferguson wore the brightest party outfit on a night out with Susan Sarandon

Sarah, Duchess of York is currently on an exciting trip to Dubai and on Thursday evening, her assistant Antonia Marshall shared a picture of the former wife of Prince Andrew enjoying an evening out with Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon. In the snap, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was dressed head-to-toe in a flattering black ensemble, but she added a gentle pop of colour by wearing a zany yellow shirt over the top. The flowing number had a belted waist and the redhead added simple flat loafers to her bright ensemble. She wore her flowing mane of curls loose and minimal makeup highlighted her striking features.

Yesterday, the Duchess touched down in Abu Dhabi and shared a photograph of her and the staff of Etiad Airways, donning the same black skirt, opaque tights and a pastel pink blazer, but she also wrapped up in a turquoise pashmina that gave her outfit a bold finish.

Wearing her trademark red hair in her signature, half-up-half down style she looked remarkably fresh after her lengthy flight. Sarah captioned the snap: "Hello Abu Dhabi! Thank you @etiadairways #uea."

Her attire has a much more summery vibe than the cosy trench coat she sported last week. Her white outerwear staple she donned in a stylish 'outfit of the day' snap, boasted a button-down front, wide collar, flared hem and the sweetest detail - eye-catching black velvet bows at the waist and cuffs.

In short - a gorgeous monochrome number! Sarah has had lots of public appearances lately and we have been loving her party wear. At the Streetchild charity event that she went to with her newly-married daughter Princess Eugenie, she rocked a stunning black dress with sheer sleeves - and she teamed it an uber-sparkly, jewel-encrusted belt.

