Sarah, Duchess of York nails airport chic as she lands in Abu Dhabi The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked super glam

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a picture with her 158,000 Instagram followers on Thursday morning in her latest outfit and we are loving her airport attire. The former wife of Prince Andrew was wearing her favourite black skirt, opaque tights, a pastel pink blazer and wrapped up in turquoise pashmina that gave her outfit a stylish, eye-catching kick. The daughter of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore her trademark red hair in a half-up-half down style and natural makeup accentuated her features. Taking to the social media platform, she wrote: "Hello Abu Dhabi! Thank you @etiadairways #uea."

Sarah looked chic when she touched down in Abu Dhabi

It's been a busy few weeks for the Duchess. On Sunday evening, the 59-year-old shared a picture of her wearing a white trench coat and wow - what a mac. The former wife of Prince Andrew told her followers in the caption that she had given a new interview to Modern Hero - her first US interview in seven years. The white design she donned had a button-down front, wide collar, flared hem and statement black velvet bows at the waist and cuffs. Magnificent in monochrome Sarah.

Last week, Sarah headed to a glam party with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg which was held at Claridge's.

Her outfit was ideal for the festive vibe - she rocked a flared mini skirt and bold purple silk blouse, adding suede pointed heels, a waist-cinching belt and subtle drop-earrings. She clearly knows what colours work for her - the purple shade set off her beautiful auburn colouring perfectly. The A-list event sounded like great fun too - also attended by Dame Joan Collins, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Princess Olympia of Greece. Talk about good company! The event celebrated the launch of Claridge’s 2018 Christmas Tree 'The Tree of Love' - which was designed by Diane von Furstenberg herself.

