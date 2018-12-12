Princess Eugenie's gorgeous leather dress is actually from Topshop A high street bargain for the little sister of Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie looked fabulous as she hosted a reception as part of her role as the Royal Patron of the Tate Young Patrons on Tuesday evening and we loved her outfit! The daughter of Prince Andrew rocked a sharp leather dress in olive green that was from high street store Topshop. The £55 shift dress was sadly a past season buy from 2015 but the high street store still sells lots of similar options if you want to go hell for leather! Sharing a selection of snapshots from the event on her Instagram, the royal wrote: "As patron of the Tate Young Patrons, I was happy to host a reception at The Queen’s Gallery where we got to see two magnificent shows on Russia. A must see in London. @royalcollectiontrust @tate #queensgallery #buckinghampalace"

Princess Eugenie re-wore her favourite leather dress

This isn't the first the Princess has worn this dress. Back in 2015, Eugenie went to the Frieze Art Fair in 2015 and rocked the same design. The star-studded soiree was held in Regents park and showcased lots of big names in the art world. The 28-year-old often re-wears some of her favourite high street numbers - she has rocked her favourite Whistles dresses regularly and even her Erdem dress she wore for her engagement shoot she had worn for a magazine feature two years before.

At the reception, we spotted that the younger sister of Princess Beatrice actually had her hair in a new style - a messy bun! More often than not, Eugenie wears her locks loose so it was great to see her sporting the updo which is a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie also appeared have dyed her hair a rich, auburn shade - giving it an uber-healthy look. Fans loved the hair revamp. One follower wrote: "I love the colour," while another follower said: "Your new hair style is lovely Eugenie." A third added: "Natural beauty."

