Princess Beatrice just wore the cutest caramel dress for tea in New York What a gorgeous frock!

Princess Beatrice is currently in New york City and on Thursday afternoon, the royal attended a special tea for the Women's in Leadership organisation. In pictures posted on twitter and Instagram by some of the attendees, the royal looked in great spirits as she chatted with supporters. The camel-coloured number she wore had extravagant, puff-shoulder sleeves and boasted a zip-front detailing. She left her statement jewellery at home, instead opting for a simple gold chain necklace and cosied up in black tights and knee-high boots, wearing her sumptuous red hair in a sleek and straight style. She sported natural makeup which highlighted her pretty features.

Beatrice first wore the pretty dress last month in Lisbon

The sister of Princess Eugenie wore the very same design last month at the 2018 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The royal joined a panel discussion on social media at the convention and donned the very same toffee toned design. She accessorised slightly differently though - adding a pretty bracelet .

Looking remarkably relaxed, the daughter of Prince Andrew discussed how social media can be used to great effect for philanthropy, alongside an impressive panel - writer Cynthia Johnson, Novak Djokovic Foundation Co-Founder Jelena Djokovic and the Editor-in-Chief of Thomson Reuters Foundation, Belinda Goldsmith.

The Princess has worn some stunning outfits in 2018 but our favourite has to be the show-stopping Gucci gown she wore for the 2018 Global Gift Gala. We seriously swooned over her £3,500 high-fashion dress which had a eye-catching sparkly bow detail on the front.

Coming in at a close second is the Ralph & Russo purple design she had custom-made for her little sister Princess Eugenie's wedding. The inky blue, silk-wool crepe dress had an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline, three-quarter sleeves and she added Empire heels in pale blue suede with an Alina clutch in dove grey.