Princess Eugenie just styled her striped shirt dress in the most clever way The royal knows how to dress

Princess Eugenie is on a high right now. Fresh from her beautiful wedding and idyllic honeymoon, the new wife of

Jack Brooksbank is looking better than ever. On Thursday evening, the royal shared a picture on her Instagram feed - at an event which celebrated the Royal Air Force turning 100. We couldn't help but notice her gorgeous shirt dress - which was of the striped variety. It featured navy blue, red and white stripes and Eugenie, 28, styled it up and made it her own by adding a simple black belt to define her waist and she rolled up the sleeves to give it a more contemporary look. Full Marks!

We loved Princess Eugenie's shirt dress

We have been loving the sister of Princess Beatrice's post-wedding wardrobe. This week we saw her in the most stunning dress as she posed for photographs exclusively shot for HELLO!. Eugenie and Jack stepped out in London in support of the Sarah, Duchess of York's launch of Street Child's Count Me In campaign - and we truly couldn't have loved the Princess's look more. Looking totally classic, she wore a divine navy Aviden dress by Serbian high-end fashion designer, Roksanda - a brand she has worn on numerous occasions.

A full-length number, it had a nipped-in waist and was completely sleeveless, giving an elegant silhouette. However, it was the structured neck stole that show. It had a scalloped-edge and featured cut-out sections which scooped into an on-trend high-neck.

It was great to see the daughter of Prince Andrew switching up her beauty look too - ditching her regular voluminous curls, she wore her hair smooth and straight with a chic side parting swept back behind her shoulders and her makeup was beautifully dewy - subtle blush, natural lip gloss and her eyes were framed by a natural-looking layer of mascara. Gorgeous!

