Princess Beatrice surprises fans in an outfit we wouldn't expect

Princess Beatrice is currently enjoying a festive few days in New York City and we have been loving her atlantic wardrobe! On Monday evening the gorgeous daughter of Prince Andrew headed to the Berggruen Prize Gala which was held at the grand New York Public Library. Beatrice, 30, wore a black maxi dress that had a long, billowing hem, and she defined her waist with a large black, cinching belt with a gold buckle as well as her favourite fringed jacket by Galvan that she often sports. It was certainly a different look for the normally classically dressed royal, who kept her makeup simple and left her long hair in a loose style which was ultra-shiny and straight.

The event was held in aid of the Berggruen Institute, which was founded by philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen. The $1 million Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture is given annually to thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement. This year's laureate is public philosopher Martha C. Nussbaum, the author of more than twenty books. It marks the second year in a row that the prize has been awarded to a woman.

Girl power is certainly on the menu for Princess Eugenie's big sister. Last week, the royal attended a special tea for the Women's in Leadership organisation.

In pictures posted on twitter and Instagram by some of the attendees, the royal looked in great spirits as she chatted with supporters and we loved her camel-coloured dress which came complete with puff-shoulder sleeves and a striking, zip-front detailing. The redhead wore a simple gold chain necklace, black tights and knee-high suede boots. Ever the recycle Queen, Beatrice wore the very same design last month at the 2018 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal where she joined a panel discussion on social media at the convention.

