Sarah, Duchess of York's black tailored outfit has a hidden festive touch The former wife of Prince Andrew keeps it classic

Sarah, Duchess of York went to a lovely event on Wednesday evening - the Pitch@ Palace Global 3.0 - which was held for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for business at St. James's Palace. The bash was hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah went along to support. We loved her outfit - she kept it simple by rocking a black tailored blazer, a selection of gold necklaces and pinned to her lapel was a festive Christmas tree brooch. She The 59-year-old wore her famous red hair loose and kept her face natural. The Duchess was photographed with Jo Malone MBE by her personal assistant Antonia Marshall who wrote: "Amazing #pitchatpalaceevent and it was wonderful to meet Jo Malone. Such an inspiring story and thank you for sharing. All entrepreneurs should hear it @jolovesofficial @sarahferguson15"

Sarah was at the Pitch@ Palace Global 3.0 event - hosted by Prince Andrew

Jo Malone MBE is a long-time friend of Sarah. In her autobiography Jo Malone, My Story, Jo speaks of a "spirited redhead" that helped her during hard times. "Sarah Ferguson had been coming to me for treatments for years. When I first met her, before she was engaged to Prince Andrew, she lived in Clapham, South London. She was down to earth and had a wicked sense of humour that often left me in stitches" she revealed. And what's more, she even got an invite to her wedding!

She wrote: "In 1986, she actually invited me and my husband Gary – whom I'd married a year before – to her wedding. I was astonished; I was only the girl who did her face, but that gesture tells you a lot about her."

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie shared a photo of her husband during his speech at the event and wrote: "Congratulations @hrhthedukeofyork for #pitchatpalace Global 3.0 final tonight. Well done to all the #entrepreneurs #pitchatpalaceglobal"

