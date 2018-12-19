Kate Middleton is pretty in pink at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch Prince William's wife brings the festive cheer with her outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as beautiful as ever on Wednesday afternoon, as she was pictured entering Buckingham Palace for the royal's annual pre-Christmas lunch that is hosted by the Queen. Kate turned heads in beautiful pink blazer and looked in great spirits as she smiled at waiting photographers. Her stunning brunette mane of hair was coiffed and curled to perfection and subtle touches of makeup highlighted her striking features. Prince William was driving and looked as smart as ever in his navy suit.

Kate looked gorgeous in pink

This is the second time in two weeks that the mother-of-three has looked distinctively festive. The royal looked wonderful at the start of December when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Place with husband Prince William. The 36-year-old wore a gorgeous red checked skirt by Emilia Wickstead which she teamed with a simple cashmere cardigan by Brora. The skirt set her back a jaw-dropping £1450 and the eye-catching plaid number got us in the Christmas spirit.

WATCH: Royal Beauty

The Queen's luncheon takes place each year in the run-up to Christmas. Her Majesty opens the palace for the extended members of her family, which is a great chance for everyone to catch up before the immediate royal family head to Sandringham.

A lavish display of glorious food was on offer - the official royal Twitter account even shared some behind-the-scenes photos the day before! One caption read: "Did you know royal pastry chefs will create over 1,200 mince pies for each of the festive receptions held at the Palaces this Christmas?" The snaps showed a couple of varieties of the much-loved pastry, as well as the royal chefs working hard to perfect them. In a later tweet, it was also revealed that Buckingham Palace will serve sweet personalised ginger biscuits at upcoming receptions. Mmm!

