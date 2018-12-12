Kate Middleton's favourite high street clutch bag comes in 5 NEW colours and is on sale! We are SO buying this...

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge frequently champions the high street. From Zara and Hobbs to Reiss and Ted Baker, the royal loves herself a bargain or two - often causing brand's websites to crash as soon as she steps out in her reasonably-priced choices. A brand that the mother-of-three has stayed loyal to however, has to be L.K.Bennett. Lets not forget she made the store's nude high heels very famous indeed - and has often sported many of their frocks. Last week when she landed at the RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas, she carried a fabulous clutch bag in olive green from the luxury brand - and it's currently on sale. The Dora clutch is made from super-soft suede and is designed in a classic envelope shape with a press stud fastening. The elegant number also comes in four other colours - poppy, dark pink, mint leaf, and black. It will cost you £119 - down from £175. One for your Christmas list maybe?

Kate loves her clutch bag from L.K.Bennett

On Tuesday, the Duchess wore the brand yet again - as she headed to Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Her stunning, bottle green tea frock was emblazoned with white polka dots and had a large pussy bow at the nape of the neck. Priced at £325, it is part of L.K.Bennett's current collection and you can even purchase it in a festive red.

£119, L.K.Bennett

The Mortimer dress is a staple item that could be worn for any occasion - and would suit most body shapes due to its fitted waist cut.

The 36-year-old left her accessories at home and chose to rock her famous bouncy blow-dry. As always, she wore subtle makeup - including brown eye-shadow, mascara and a her favourite nude lipstick.

