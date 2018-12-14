Loved Kate Middleton's checked shirt dress from Ralph Lauren? Mango has the BEST lookalike The royal look - for a lot less...

The Duchess of Cambridge has had her fair share of incredible outfits over the years - and it's fair to say, they never go out of date. Outfits she wore five years ago would totally work today - and that's probably why she is considered a style icon to so many. Cast your mind back to 2015 - Prince William's wife had her first official engagement after giving birth to Princess Charlotte two months before and looked incredible when she stepped out at the Anna Freud Centre. Kate wore a stunning black and white check shirt dress by Ralph Lauren that set her back over £1000. Pricey but gorgeous, it had a lovely loose fit and a belted waist. Ok, so it may be three years later, but we've spotted a great lookalike of this dress - and it's from high street store Mango.

Kate wore the Ralph Lauren Austin dress in 2015

The Vichy check dress costs an affordable £49.99 and looks remarkably similar with its flowing fabric, shirt-style collar with button fastening on the front section and buttoned cuffs. In fact, if you added a black belt like the mother-of-three, we don't think we could tell the difference! A popular number with shoppers - it has sold out in some sizes online, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to add it to your basket.

£49.99, Mango

We last saw Kate on Tuesday when she paid a visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital in London. True to form, the royal wore a stunning, bottle green tea dress that was emblazoned with white polka dots and a large pussy bow at the nape of the neck.

Her dress was from L.K.Bennett and is priced at £325. Kate often rocks items from the brand - she also carried the Dora clutch that day too. The suede arm candy is made in a classic envelope shape and even comes in four other colours - poppy, dark pink, mint leaf, and black.

