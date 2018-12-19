Princess Beatrice just wore a River Island coat to the Queen's Christmas lunch A royally-good bargain!

Princess Beatrice looked stunning on Wednesday afternoon, as she headed to the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch. The royal was snapped entering Buckingham Palace, rocking a fabulous checked coat which turned out to be a high street steal. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter sported the brand's cream check long-sleeve wool coat that is double-breasted, has notch lapels, front welt pockets and cosy long sleeves. Best of all, it is priced at £100 and is currently available online in a variety of sizes. Be warned though; it is selling out fast - so don't delay if you want to treat yourself! Plaid is big news this season, so the royal knows her stuff when it comes to fashion trends.

Princess Beatrice looked fabulous as she was pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's pre-Christmas luncheon takes place each year and is a chance for the family to catch up before the immediate royal family head to Sandringham for the holidays.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also present and wowed in a gorgeous pink coat as she entered the palace. The Duchess of Sussex - who is pregnant with her first child - also looked incredible in a high neck, ruffle neck jumper and she sported a pair of glittering diamond stud earrings. The royals all looked in great spirits as they all smiled and waved at waiting photographers.

This isn't the first time that the eldest sister of Princess Eugenie has worn a high street staple. In the summer, the royal went to the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party in London and turned heads on the red carpet in a white ruffled dress by MSGM which she teamed with the most fabulous pair of nude high heels.

The expensive looking shoes turned out to be from Kurt Geiger. The 'Stratton' heels were £149 when they were released and went down in the sale for £99. Bargain!

