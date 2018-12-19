Princess Eugenie takes tips from sister Beatrice in red-carpet outfit A festive outfit for the daughter of Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she stepped out at the UK premiere of Sharkwater Extinction in London. Dressed for the occasion, the royal kept it festive, rocking an embossed black co-ord, high heel shoes and a fetching red silk duster coat by high end brand Galvan, which is currently in the sale for £697 from Farfetch. Perhaps the newlywed is taking style tips from her elder sister Princess Beatrice? She too, loves the label Galvan and recently wore one of the brand’s striking jackets.

Princess Eugenie looked red hot in her Galvan coat

In April, on a trip to LA, 30-year-old Beatrice was photographed leaving the super-trendy Avra restaurant, wearing a chic black dress which she teamed with an eye-catching tassel-trimmed cape from the brand, known as the Cortado fringed piece. Part of Galvan’s spring collection, it retailed at a purse-busting £995.

The princess liked it so much that she wore it again only a week ago, at the Berggruen Prize Gala which was held at the grand New York Public Library. The daughter of Prince Andrew teamed her long black maxi dress with a large black, waist-cinching belt and her jacket of dreams.

Princess Eugenie, 27, had a wonderful time at the screening and was part of an A-list crowd which included Pixie Geldof and cousin Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. The action-packed documentary was made by acclaimed Toronto director and conservationist Rob Stewart, 37, who died while filming off the coast of Florida in January 2017. “I think it's going to be amazing,"Eugenie said before the screening at Curzon Soho cinema. She added: "It's such a wonderful cause and Rob is such a hero and inspiration. So any way we can share his message and the story of these sharks and what the world can do to be a part of it is amazing."

