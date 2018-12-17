The Duchess of Cornwall channels Jackie O in the most stunning pastel coat Prince Charles’s wife is loving pink right now....

On Friday, the Duchess of Cornwall visited an airbase near Chippenham to officially open it as patron of Wiltshire Air Ambulance. Looking as stylish as ever, Camilla thanked staff and described how she has seen first-hand the work of flying paramedics. The wife of Prince Charles rocked a gorgeous pastel pink tweed coat for the occasion that was made in a lovely tailored shape with wide lapels, large statement buttons and wide front pockets. The royal teamed her fabulous outerwear staple with a pair of black knee-high suedette boots and simple jewellery. We couldn’t help but think of John F. Kennedy's wife Jackie Onassis' style when we saw Camilla's latest look - the First Lady loved dress coats in pastel colours and pink was one of her favourite shades.

Camilla looked stunning in her Jackie O-esque coat

It appears that the 71-year-old is having a love affair with all things pink and in the boucle family lately. On Wednesday, the Duchess once again looked chic as she stepped out in a similar rose-pink tweed coat when she paid a visit to the Guards Chapel in central London ahead of a carol concert in aid of the animal welfare charity Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys.

Despite having a hands-on session feeding Ollie the donkey and Harry the mini Shetland pony, Camilla still looked incredibly glam in her coat which was made up of a striking pink and white boucle fabric and had contrasting bursts of burgundy velvet at the neckline. Cosy tights, leather gloves and the same knee-high boots were the perfect accompanying accessories.

We can't stop thinking about Camilla’s sparkly appearance at the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. Sticking to the official dress code - white tie - the royal looked beautiful in her snow-coloured gown and the jaw-dropping Greville Tiara, made by Boucheron which she has worn many times before.

