Princess Eugenie's Zara dress has the most perfect check print you've ever seen

Princess Eugenie has had quite the year! The daughter of Prince Andrew not only had the most insane wedding ever (we still can't get over how stunning both her dresses were) but she has also completed lots of charity work for some truly great causes. One of them was Project 0's Pass on Plastic initiative. Eugenie got involved with the project along with other famous faces such as Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Ronnie Wood, who all designed products for a limited-edition collection for the collaboration. On Sunday, the organisation shared a picture of Eugenie holding one of their bottles at their Carnaby store, and in the snap - we spied the royal wearing a stunning forest green and navy plaid dress - which turns out to be a Zara steal! Priced at £79.99, the long, sleeveless dress had a high neck and loose A-line silhouette and she teamed it with a simple black roll neck jumper and boots.

Princess Eugenie is quite the high street fan!

This isn't the first time the sister of Princess Beatrice has worn an item from the popular Spanish brand. In April when she stepped out an evening event in London, the royal rocked a very affordable black coat that had a white check print embossed on the front.

It set her back £79.00 from the store and she teamed it with an oversized khaki shirt and a pair of black skinny jeans, completing her outfit with patent black ankle boots and a black quilted bag with a gold chain.

The newlywed royal has previously opened up about her love of the high street during a chat with Harper's Bazaar while discussing her working wardrobe.

She remarked: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?' For clothes, I love Sandro and Maje. Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop."

