The touching meaning behind the Queen's Christmas day outfit It's a big day for Her Majesty...

The Queen appeared in great spirits as she stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham on Tuesday. Looking predictably brilliant, she opted for her go-to style of pairing her accessories to her outfit and the colours she chose this year were pale grey and pink for her coat, and a floral-patterned dress underneath. She was of course wearing leather shoes by Anello & Davide, a brand she has worn for the last fifty years.

At 3pm the Queen addressed the nation in her annual Christmas Day speech. For this year's message she wore a cocktail dress designed by her senior dresser Angela Kelly. Paying tribute to her husband Prince Philip, she wore her gold Scarab brooch pinned to her dress. The jewel, which is embellished with rubies and diamonds, was a gift from the Duke of Edinburgh from 1966.

The Queen paid tribute to her husband Prince Philip by wearing a brooch he had gifted to her

For the Christmas Day outing, the Queen was joined by the majority of her family; the rest of the royals were of course looking suitably fashionable too. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are enjoying their first Christmas as a married couple, were beaming with joy, with Meghan opting to dress her bump in a Victoria Beckham coat. Kate, meanwhile, looked lovely in a festive red coat and hat.

RELATED: Royals wearing their favourite party shoes

Princess Eugenie, who is also celebrating her first Christmas as a wedded woman, stunned in a black and red Andrew GN coat and her husband James Brooksbank looked sharp in his suit and overcoat. Princess Beatrice joined the family too, opting for a flattering and stylish navy buttoned coat by Claire Mischevani.