Meghan Markle styles her baby bump in Victoria Beckham on Christmas Day The pregnant wife of Prince Harry looked gorgeous

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible at Sandringham on Christmas Day as she headed to church with her husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family for a festive service. Meghan, 37, who is pregnant with her first child, dazzled the crowd wearing a coat and boots by Victoria Beckham.

She wore her long raven-hair in her trademark bun and subtle makeup highlighted her glowing skin. The royal has never looked better and certainly had that elusive pregnancy 'glow'. Her first child will be born in the Spring and we can't wait to see pictures of the new royal baby.

Meghan dazzled in a Victoria Beckham coat

Meghan's outfit is a little different to the design she sported last year - not long after her engagement to Harry was announced. The former Suits star rocked a cherry-red Club Monaco dress with a chic camel coat by luxury Canadian brand Sentaler.

We are still dreaming of her lovely outerwear staple - which was made from baby alpaca wool and retailed for £986 on the company's website. The US-born beauty completed her ensemble with a brown hat by royal favourite Philip Treacy, matching brown Stuart Weitzman boots and a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, which you can still buy for £1400.

She also wore a pair of Victoria Beckham boots

Duchess Meghan has worn some breathtaking outfits this year, but we think our favourite had to be the chic black dress she wore to the the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November, which turned out to be a bit of a bargain! The classic design was actually from Marks & Spencer and no, we still can't get over it! The Double Crepe Bodycon dress costs just £49.50, and what's more, it's currently online in all sizes - and even comes in a festive red shade too. HELLO! spoke to a spokesperson at M&S who said: "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street." We couldn't agree more!

