The Countess of Wessex just wore the most amazing outfit for Christmas Day with the royals

We love the royal family's tradition of attending a church service at Sandringham on Christmas day, as key members of the family get together for a festive sermon. And we love seeing what the festive fashion Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and of course the Queen wrap up in for the occasion and this year, the Countess of Wessex, was among one of our favourite looks.

The wife of Prince Edward looked chic as ever in a bright blue coat that featured a belt. Sophie teamed the ankle-length number with a pair of black court heels, a matching black hat and what appeared to be a blue lace dress underneath. She kept her make-up classic and wore her blonde hair up in an elegant chignon. Last year, the mother-of-two looked striking in a bold pink, navy and purple floral dress-coat by Erdem. She accessorised the piece with navy heeled pumps, a burgundy clutch, and a velvet navy headpiece.

Sophie's fashion game has gone from strength to strength this year, as she's constantly praised for her classic with a twist style that's impossibly chic no matter the event or occasion. One of her stand-out ensembles was for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October. She looked impeccable in a stunning fit and flare navy dress by Azzedine Alaia, topped off with a large fascinator by Jane Taylor. Earlier in the year, she cut an equally as stylish figure at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, wearing a duchess satin skirt with embroidered grey top by Suzannah and another amazing hat by Jane Taylor.

Earlier in the year, Sophie even joked about her fashion choices throughout the years, remarking on her previous style choices. "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we think you look fab, Sophie!

