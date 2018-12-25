Princess Eugenie is the most festive royal in red on Christmas day She stepped out with her husband and family in tow

Princess Eugenie stepped out with the royals on Christmas morning and looked beautifully festive for the occasion. Photographed arriving for the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham, the 28-year-old newlywed chose a red look for the festivities this year. She wore a red coat by Andrew GN, which had a black trim detailing. She swept her hair back with an on-trend Alice band.

Keeping things suitably demure, the royal went for a low-key beauty look which is perfect for daytime. Keeping her skin glowy, she wore a slick of bronzer with a gorgeous, subtle blushed cheek. Her eyes were framed by a subtle smoky shadow and her lashes were kept long and fluttery. She simply wore a swipe of rose nude on her lips.

Princess Eugenie arrived with her new husband Jack Brooksbank

This latest outfit really rounds off an incredible year in the style stakes for the Princess. In October, when she married her long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, she wowed the world with her fashion choices. Selecting the most stunning satin wedding dress by Peter Piloto, she looked the epitome of grace for her nuptials before slipping into a sexier evening gown by Zac Posen. A soft blush colour, the silhouette worked perfectly for the new bride and fans simply couldn't get enough.

The royal recently opened up about why her first wedding dress was designed with a deep v-neck. Talking to The Telegraph, Eugenie revealed that the design of the dress was actually created so that her Scoliosis scar would be firmly on show.

Her sister Princess Beatrice walked with Autumn Phillips

“I believe scars are like memories that tell a story on your body, that remind you how strong you had to be, and that you survived to talk about it," she said. "We realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

“Your scars are a way of communicating, and sharing a trauma can be healing in so many ways. It can release that stigma you might have given to yourself and by talking about it you can show people how they can heal, too.”