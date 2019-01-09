Queen Letizia recycles her favourite Zara military jacket for latest outing The Spanish monarch rocked the monochrome trouser suit

Queen Letizia of Spain has once again stepped out in another sophisticated outfit, giving us all major fashion envy. The stunning royal attended a meeting with the Foundation for Help against Drug Addiction at the FAD headquarters in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday and looked the epitome of chic in her monochrome ensemble. The elegant royal, who is a former journalist and married to Spain's King Felipe VI, wore a loose fitting white blouse underneath a gorgeous black military-style jacket paired with some tailored black trousers. The monarch completed her outfit with some simple black heels. We're so copying this look for work.

Letizia's cool black jacket is from Zara, but sorry everyone, it's an old item and Letizia must love it because it survived the inevitable new year wardrobe clear out. The royal looks so chic in the jacket, which features traditional brass buttons on the front and cuff. We love how the cuffs of her white shirt are on show too.

Beauty-wise, Letizia nailed the glam-natural look as normal, going for a nude lip, slight peachy cheek and full lashes. Her brows were perfectly groomed and she wore her shiny brunette locks in a pretty down style.

Three days earlier, the Spanish Queen attended the Pascua Militar 2019 celebrations at the Royal Palace. Letizia dressed in a sophisticated grey tweed jacket by Armani with a long, black skirt – an unusual look for her yet classic as ever. Before Christmas, the royal surprised fans by wearing a very revealing dress with a V-neck split to the waist.

