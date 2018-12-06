Queen Letizia wears her most daring outfit to date – see her plunging lace cocktail dress! The Spanish Queen has divided opinion with her revealing dress

Wow! Queen Letizia just surprised everyone by wearing a very revealing dress to a concert in Madrid. The Spanish monarch attended the event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution with her husband King Felipe VI and chose the most stunning gown for the evening. Letizia looked incredible in a beautiful midnight blue dress which fell to just below the knee. The sleeveless outfit features a pleated skirt, which is cinched in waist with a pretty satin bow and super sexy top half. The deep V neckline extends to the waist with see-through lace over the bust. It's a daring style for any royal lady, who normally stick to more reserved outfits, but we're totally loving Letizia's look.

The royal's racy ensemble is bound to cause a little controversy amongst her fans, as it's her most revealing outfit to date. Letizia is known for her on-trend style and loves trying out the latest fashions. She paired her stunning dress with some matching navy heels and clutch and wore her hair in glamorous waves.

Letizia showcased a striking makeup look with her edgy outfit. Her shimmering neutral and copper eyeshadow is simply gorgeous, as are her ultra-full lashes. The monarch added a bold sweep of bronzer and highlighter to her cheekbones to give that extra wow factor.

On twitter, there were mixed reactions to Letizia's dress, with one fan posting: "Wow, Queen Letizia looks absolutely gorgeous. I love her dress." However, one follower commented: "Nope. Sorry. Not dignified." Other fans discussed how the royal's dress seemed to have a nude fabric underneath the lace V.

Two days earlier, the former journalist wore a more demure outfit to an exhibition in Madrid, turning heads in a sophisticated grey coat dress with three-quarter length sleeves and cool skinny belt.

