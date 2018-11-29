Queen Letizia just wowed everyone in Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop Tiara Somebody, get us a tiara!

Just when we thought Queen Letizia of Spain couldn't get any more stylish, the beautiful monarch wears one of the world's most glamorous tiaras: Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop Tiara. The royal wore the incredible headpiece at the Royal Gala Dinner in honour of Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Madrid's Royal Palace on Wednesday evening. Doesn't she look stunning? Letizia glows in the intricate jewelled tiara, made from diamonds and pearls set in platinum. The tiara reminds us a little of the late Princess Diana's Lover's Knot Tiara, gifted to the Duchess of Cambridge. Letitia looks a true queen in the spectacular headpiece – and we're more than a little jealous.

The history of the tiara goes as follows: The piece was first made for Spanish Queen Maria Cristina by Cartier in the 19th century, who gifted it to her son Alfonso XIII, who in turn gave it to his daughter-in-law Princess Maria Mercedes. When she died in 2000, the tiara passed to Alfonso's son Juan Carlos and then to Queen Sofia. Now it is Queen Letizia's turn to wear the historical piece.

Unsurprisingly, Letizia went low-key with her gown to let her tiara be the focal point of her outfit. The former journalist looked elegant in a black velvet dress with long-sleeves, which we believe is by the designer Felipe Varela. She added a regal blue and white sash to match her husband, King Felipe VI's, own sash.

On social media, there was much excitement over Letizia's tiara. One follower of popular Instagram page Royal Addicted posted: "The Cartier Loop Tiara is so beautiful! So wonderful to see it again after all these years. I think the last time it was worn was for the late King of Thailand's diamond jubilee in the early 2000s." Another said: "Wow what a tiara."

