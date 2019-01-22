Queen Letizia steps out in Madrid showcasing exactly how to wear a column skirt Is this the most elegant she's ever looked?

When it comes to fashion does Queen Letizia of Spain EVER get it wrong? Not so far, anyway. On Tuesday afternoon, the royal joined her husband, King Felipe VI at the Diplomatic Corps and looked elegant as per usual. Wearing a Hugo Boss cream silk shirt which featured a high neck collar and delicate button detailing, the 46-year-old royal teamed it with a dramatic Varela maxi skirt and finished off her outfit with a pair of gorgeous velvet oxblood pointed stilettos by Uterque, and all-in-all it was perfection.

Queen Letizia arrives looking like a vision at the annual Diplomatic Corps reception in Madrid

Keeping the rest of her look demure, she wore her hair in a ladylike up-do. A bun was placed at the nape of her neck and some of her hair was left to tuck behind her ears - how very Duchess Meghan. Her skin was fresh and rosy, her lips matched her skirt in a gorgeous burnt deep red and her eyes were her go-to look of brown smokey eyes.

Ever the fashion-influencer, it is her second outfit of the week that has hit headlines. An advocate not just of the world's best designers, Queen Letizia is well-known for supporting high street brands and did this on Friday when she wore a Zara snakeskin skirt that is retailing for just £9.99. Predictably it is unfortunately now sold out, but we found an exact dupe for a total steal too. She paired her look flawlessly with January-ready black, thigh-high suede boots and a smart, round-neck black knit.

Seriously, can we just have her entire wardrobe already, please?