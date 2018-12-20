Queen Letizia wears mother-in-law's outfit 30 years later and looks incredible How does she do it?

It's a well known fact that Queen Letizia never puts a style foot wrong and she's arguably one of the best dressed women around, but pulling off the same outfit your mother-in-law wore 30 years ago has to be hard, right? Apparently not. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old attended her final public engagement of 2018, the National Fashion Awards at the Museo del Traje in Madrid, wearing the same dress that Sofía of Spain wore in the 1980s. Impressively, it looked as good now as it did then thanks to Queen Letizia's styling.

Bright red and very festive, the vintage dress finished just below the knee. Glamorous yet feminine and flirty, the silhouette featured beautiful, slightly puffed, half sleeves, a high neckline, a cinched in waistline and pleating detail around the lower skirt. Keeping things uniform, she finished the look with a pair of pointed stilettos by Magrit, which retail for £247, and a Carolina Herrera 'Maysa' clutch bag, all in the same vibrant hue. For her jewellery, she opted for show-stopping ruby and diamond drop earrings and kept her beauty look simple.

Wearing her lob (that's long-bob) in a beautiful tousled style, her skin was kept fresh and dewy, her eyes were framed with a subtle smoky shadow, her eyelashes were predictably fluttery and her lips were swiped with a simple nude gloss.

Although not worlds apart, back in the day, Queen Sofia did opt for a more accessorised look when wearing the same dress. She wore an impressive selection of pearls and a hat that featured a half veil as well as a chunky gold bracelet. We wonder what she'd make of Letizia's more modern update? Something tells us she'd definitely approve.

