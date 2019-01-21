Queen Letizia wows in £9.99 snakeskin skirt from Zara Here's how to get her look…

There's just no doubt about it, Queen Letizia is undeniably one of the most stylish women in the world. Every month she steps out in all sorts of outfits that people can't wait to get their hands on and, despite having access to all the most expensive designers, she is also a brilliant advocate for the high street. Friday's outfit once again proved this.

Welcoming members of Vogue Spain as well as the organising committee of “Fruit Attraction,” a fruit and vegetable trade show, to her home, the Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, the royal looked the epitome of elegance. Wearing a skirt from high street favourite, Zara, Queen Letizia opted for a so-on-trend snakeskin print. Midi-length and featuring black buttons all the way down the front and a waist belt, it was the perfect balance of dressy and relaxed.

Snakeskin is a huge trend right now, so much so that shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has seen a rapid rise. Since August of last year, growth for “snakeskin” product clicks on the shopping platform has increased by 300% each month.

Elevating the outfit, the 46-year-old paired the skirt with thigh-high black suede stiletto pointed boots and a black, merino round-neck jumper. Opting for her go-to day-time beauty look, she opted to keep her blow-dried lob (that's long bob, FYI) straight and down. For makeup, her skin was dreamily dewy, and she wore a simple nude lip.

The great thing is, if you want to emulate her look, it's totally affordable. Unfortunately the Zara skirt, which retails for an unbelievable £9.99, is totally sold out online however we've found an identical dupe. Still a total steal at £13.99, it's available from online retailer Shein in all sizes. Pretty Little Things has a very similar style boot for £45 and finish the look with Mango's fine-knit sweater which you can pick up for just £9.99.

Simple, right?