The Duchess of Cornwall's green co-ord looks VERY like Kate Middleton's latest look Great minds think alike!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her very best on Wednesday, as she visited the Jewish Care’s Brenmer Centre at the Stephen Jewish Community Centre to celebrate its 80th anniversary. The wife of Prince Charles looked in great spirits as she chatted with the community and she even took part in a cheerful, fun-filled traditional dance! The royal wore a racing green jacket and matching pencil skirt. Keeping in with the colour theme, Camilla carried a DeMellier London tote bag in the same shade and kept the cold out by adding leather gloves, a black cape and a cosy tights and black loafers.

Camilla looked dreamy in green

It appears that the mother-of-two perhaps was inspired by her husband's daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore the very same shade the day before.

Loading the player...

Opting for a sleek, tailored dress, Kate dazzled in her bespoke Beulah London ensemble which was made especially for her. She made the look her own by adding a mock crocodile skin belt and coordinating olive green heels and a matching clutch bag by L.K.Bennett.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore racing green earlier in the week

This is Camilla's first appearance in London since the New Year. Although we saw her last week, her official visit was in Scotland, where the royal headed to Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen. The Duchess was at the establishment to introduce Professor George Boyne as the new principal and vice-chancellor at the University of Aberdeen.

It was a busy day for Camilla - she actually changed her outfit three times! On arrival, she looked chic in a grey dress coat with checked pockets. Then when she introduced the new professor, she donned an elaborate ceremonial dress made from black and gold. Afterwards, she took a trip to the University's School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition department and wowed in a white lab overcoat.

