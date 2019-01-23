Did Meghan Markle just lend The Duchess of Cornwall her handbag? The handbag the royals can't get enough of...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her typically fabulous self on Wednesday afternoon as she paid a visit to the Jewish Care’s Brenmer Centre. Dressed head-to-toe in racing green, the wife of Prince Charles looked in great spirits as she greeted the community. But, did you spot her handbag? The Duchess carried a lovely tote bag, in the same green shade - by DeMellier London. The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and you can purchase it in a variety of different shades including purple and blush pink. However, you may not know that this particular handbag was also carried by The Duchess of Sussex in January 2018! Maybe Prince Harry's wife lent it to Camilla for the appearance? After all, sharing is caring and the bag itself goes perfectly with the mother-of-two's all-green look. Plus, the royal family are known for being frugal with their fashion - regularly recycling the same items - so you never know!

Duchess Camilla carried a green tote by DeMellier London

Mother-to-be Meghan, 37, styled her bag slightly differently to Camilla. On an official visit to Cardiff last year, the former Suits star wore a smart black jacket by Stella McCartney and a matching scarf, while wearing trousers by Welsh brand Hieut Denim, and a pair of black velvet heeled boots.

Meghan has the same handbag, which she carried in Cardiff

Her bag was the perfect finishing accessory and sold out as soon she was pictured with it. DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO!: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

£295, DeMellier London

Many of Meghan's accessories became instant sell-outs.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall's special link to Prince Louis

The royal caused a sensation online when she visited Brixton last year - not only was this the first time she rocked a 'messy bun' but the £45 knitted jumper she wore was from British high street chain Marks & Spencer and was selling for four times the amount on eBay.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall takes a fashion risk and wow, just wow