Was Duchess Meghan's head-to-toe sequin gown inspired by this fellow royal? Magpies, rejoice

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed that party season sparkle isn't just for er, party season when she stepped out in a full-length sequin gown on Wednesday evening – didn't the glimmering Roland Mouret gown look incredible? And, while Meghan has never been shy of wearing a bit of glitter (just check out our Royal Ladies Wearing Sequins gallery), we couldn't help but notice she may have been inspired by another royal woman and her covetable wardrobe. The gorgeous Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a strikingly similar dress for the annual Nobel Prize Award ceremony in 2011 – and at the time, she was around six months pregnant with Princess Estelle.

Meghan and Victoria's similar sparkling gowns

Though Victoria's gown was made by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden, the silhouette is pretty much identical – with three-quarter sleeves, a flattering boat neckline (Meghan's favourite, of course) and a satisfying overlay of navy blue sequins. The only slight difference is the hemline – Meghan's Roland Mouret number features a slit skirt, while Victoria's falls completely to the floor, and has a train.

MORE: #10YearChallenge: How the royals dressed ten years ago

Loading the player...

The Duchess has worn Roland Mouret on a number of occasions, and was seen attending his fashion shows before joining the royal family. The pair are known to be good friends. The designer tweeted on Wednesday night: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears the Roland Mouret Sarandon gown at tonight’s @Cirque charity performance in aid of @Sentebale founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso."

MORE: Duchess Meghan wows in a £25 H&M mini dress at Mayhew

Both Meghan and Victoria even styled their glittering gowns in a similar way, choosing simple, elegant hairstyles and natural beauty looks. Opting for her signature scraped-back bun and glowing skin, royal fans were excited to see Meghan in a slight darker lipstick than usual, too. She also wore her stunning blue-stone bangle, once owned by Princess Diana – we first saw her wearing the piece during she and Prince Harry's royal visit to Australia.