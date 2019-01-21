Meghan Markle just wore a pair of H&M maternity jeans and you won't believe the price tag Another high street gem for the Duchess...

The Duchess of Sussex had an eventful weekend packed full of engagements last week, and on Friday afternoon she headed to Chucs restaurant in Notting Hill. In pictures that were obtained by The Daily Mail, the gorgeous mother-to-be was wearing a pair of stylish, dark denim maternity jeans with a rolled up hem and ripped patches at the knee. The dreamy denims are from high street store H&M and priced at £38.80. Although sadly a past season buy, you can buy a similar pair from the brand for £20.99. Prince Harry's wife cut a stylish figure as she carried a chic Mulberry bag in an Oxblood shade, a pair of nude Stuart Weitzman high heels, a navy blue, military style coat and added a pair of mirrored shades by Victoria Beckham.

Meghan looked incredible in her H&M jumper dress

This is the second time in under a week that the former Suits star has headed to high street favourite H&M. On Wednesday 16 January, the Duchess visited Mayhew - the animal welfare charity she has newly become Patron of.

Meghan stunned onlookers in a head-to-toe cream ensemble, consisting of an Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat and a skin-tight 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly. What's more, it cost just £24.99 and also comes in a dark grey.

During the visit, the 37-year-old deviated from her trademark messy bun and decided to wear her raven hair loose in voluminous waves. Glam makeup - included smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick - gave her a fresh and glowing look complimenting nude high heels and a matching bag by Stella McCartney were added into the mix, giving the royal a thoroughly modern look. During the visit, the royal met with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries that help to make the charity a success and looked in great spirits as she cuddled up to puppies.

