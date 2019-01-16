Meghan Markle dazzles in Roland Mouret as she arrives at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince Harry The pregnant royal glams up for an evening at the theatre

It has been an action-packed Wednesday for the Duchess of Sussex! Fresh from her visit to Mayhew HQ earlier in the day where she wowed in a £25 H&M jumper dress and Stella McCartney handbag. The royal doubled-up with husband Prince Harry, attending Cirque du Soleil’s premiere of TOTEM at the Royal Albert Hall. Wowing the crowd as she arrived, the gorgeous pregnant Duchess turned heads in a shimmering navy, sequinned dress by Roland Mouret and a bracelet thought to have belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan, 37, wore her raven hair neatly up and sported smokey eye makeup, flushed cheeks and nude, glossy lips. The was evening was a roaring success as it raised vital funds and awareness for Harry's charity - Sentebale - which helps young people that have affected by HIV in southern Africa.

The fabulous evening marked the second event in a series of ‘Sentebale Nights’, building on the success of the charity’s first production; a partnership with Cameron Mackintosh Productions in August 2018 with the hit musical HAMILTON, which was attended by both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amongst other VIP guests and longstanding Sentebale supporters.

Its been a busy week for mother-to-be Meghan. On Monday, the royal accompanied husband Prince Harry to Birkenhead in Merseyside, on an official visit to Tomorrow's Women Wirral - an organisation that helps women in vulnerable circumstances.

We loved the colour block ensemble that Meghan rocked - a bright red coat by one of her favourite designers Sentaler (she has the same coat in blue AND cream) a rich purple dress by Babaton by Aritizia, matching red high heel shoes and a tan leather 'Nina' bag by Gabriela Hearst, which she also has in green. It just proves that the former Suits star follows one of the most classic fashion rules - if you like something, buy it in every colour!

