We NEED Queen Letizia's leopard print coat Actually, we'll take the entire outfit…

Queen Letizia has been smashing it with her outfits lately - from cool jumpsuits to monochrome ensembles, snakeskin skirts and a dreamy Zara jacket of dreams, but we think she might have upped the ante with her latest look. Enter Queen Letizia in Madrid wearing a cool leopard print coat over a red jumper and a pair of red cropped trousers. We think you'll agree, it's absolute perfection. Hugo Boss was the designer of choice for Letizia's look, and she accessorised with a pair of black Magrit pointy stilettos, Gold & Roses earrings and her trusty Hugo Boss clutch bag. Oh, what we wouldn't give to switch wardrobes with this Spanish royal…

Her appearance at the Fundeu BBVA Foundation isn't the first time she's worn this coat - it's one of her go-to throw overs, and we can definitely see why. In the past she has worn it with black or white, but this is the first time she has worn it over such a bold colour.

Queen Letizia at an event in 2018

The glamorous queen got her beauty look spot on as usual, accentuating her eyes with some black eyeliner, dark shadow and full lashes. The royal kept her lips an on-trend nude shade, adding a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks. She wore her long, brunette hair in a centre parting.

Although this is head-to-toe designer, Letizia is well-known for supporting high street brands. Early in January she wore a Zara snakeskin skirt which retailed for just £9.99. Predictably it sold out immediately - you could call it the Letizia effect.