Meghan Markle just paid a romantic tribute to Prince Harry with her outfit - did you spot it? Shoes with meaning...

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredibly well put-together on Wednesday afternoon as she paid a visit to the National Theatre for the first time since becoming its patron. We loved her blush pink ensemble by Brandon Maxwell - sleek, tailored and oh-so-swish. The top and blazer combo hugged her growing frame and neatly covered her adorable baby bump. But did you notice her shoes? Her fabulous lace-up nude heels by Aquazzura - which totally coordinated with her outfit - were actually the very same shoes she wore to her and Prince Harry's first official photocall together when they announced their engagement in 2017. How romantic is that? The shoes are undoubtedly a precious reminder of that happy day.

Meghan looked fabulous at the National Theatre

And Meghan isn't the only fan of these classic high heels. Princess Eugenie looked like a total goddess back in July as she attended the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at Coutts Bank in London. She teamed her dazzling silk green dress with the fancy stamps, proving that great minds really do think alike.

Meghan first wore the shoes at her official engagement photocall with Prince Harry

The royally-approved shoes retailed at £420 and you can still pick up a pair online. Made in a buttery beige suede, they have a pointed toe and slim shoestring straps that wrap across the front and tie behind the ankle. In short, the ideal desk-to-dinner shoes.

What's more, this isn't the first time that Meghan has re-worn a very special pair of heels. Last year, the former Suits star stepped out alongside her husband and other members of the royal family for the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire.

She teamed her floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta with a pretty white fascinator by Marks & Spencer AND - her wedding shoes, also by Aquazzura. Meghan, 37, wore the cut-out heels with her second wedding dress - the iconic halterneck Stella McCartney frock.

