Lady Frederick Windsor is stunning in all-black outfit at the opera The actress wore a sophisticated black outfit for the London night out

Lady Frederick Windsor made a rare appearance on Wednesday evening in London when she attended La Boheme at the English National Opera. The stunning royal - who is also known as actress Sophie Winkleman and appeared in shows such as Waking the Dead and Peep Show – looked elegant in an all-black outfit at the performance. Sophie, 38, wore an off-the-shoulder sheer black top with thin straps, some slim-fit black trousers and knee-high boots. She seemed to be in good spirits as she posed for photographers alongside PR Director Zarar Rushdie. Lady Frederick is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

We love Sophie's glamorous beauty look for her evening out. The royal has that whole smoky eye thing nailed, with a sweep of dark eyeshadow and long lashes. She added a dusting of rouge to her cheeks and kept her lips a pale pink shade. Lady Frederick is known for her great sense of style.

MORE: Kate Middleton's best BAFTA dresses over the years

Loading the player...

Back in November, she wore a beautiful blush pink gown to Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace. The dress' designer Catherine Walker shared a photo of Sophie on their Instagram page, revealing the details of her dress, including crystal embellishment on the neckline and pockets.

MORE: Meghan Markle is radiant in blush pink at the National Theatre - and we love her unique clutch!

Sophie with her husband Lord Frederick

Sophie survived a terrifying car crash in November 2017 and told HELLO! how the royal family supported her during her recover. She said: "Sophie Wessex came to visit me in hospital and was so helpful and lovely, and the Cambridges sent some wonderful flowers. I know William rang up Addenbrooke’s for me because one of his very good friends is the air ambulance guy there. So when he heard about it, William called and said: ‘Sophie is my cousin, please take good care of her,’ which was very lovely. I heard from pretty much every member of Freddie’s family, I was spoiled to bits by them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.