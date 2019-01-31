Crown Princess Mary rocks TWO stylish outfits in one day – you're going to love them Which is your favourite look?

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just wowed us with two elegant outfits in one day, giving us some much-needed winter style inspo. The stunning royal - who isn't spotted out as much as her European counterparts Queen Maxima or Queen Letizia - attended two events on Wednesday and looked equally stylish at both. First, Mary wore a chic black tunic with white shirt and black trousers and heels for the opening of the Denmark / South Korea cultural year in Aarhus. The she attended Sager der Samier - a platform for self-organised initiatives of citizens the Danish city - wearing a gorgeous gold and navy patterned silk blouse with flared sleeves.

Both Mary's outfits oozed sophistication, but our favourite piece has got to be her blouse – such a sassy style. The Princess wore it tucked into some tailored navy trousers with an on-trend camel overcoat (the item everyone's lusting over this season).

Mary kept her makeup simple, with a sweep of highlighter on her cheeks, a light pink lip and a thick coating of mascara for camera-ready eyes. We love the royal's cute turquoise, pink and gold drop earrings too.

The previous evening, Mary stepped out in a different type of outfit entirely, donning the new uniform of the Danish female armed forces. The royal wore the military jacket over her black gown for the Medal of Honour dinner for navy officers in Copenhagen.

