Duchess Meghan was just saved from a major fashion mishap! See the picture The weather was causing chaos during the walkabout

The Duchess of Sussex braved the snowy conditions to visit Bristol Old Vic Theatre with her husband Prince Harry on Friday, looking gorgeous as ever in a black dress by Oscar de la Renta, a coat by William Vintage and khaki knee-high boots by Sarah Flint. But, Meghan nearly suffered a bit of a mishap in the wet weather, when the hem of her coat came very close to soaking in a puddle behind her – but luckily her assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill was on-hand to save her! In a photograph snapped during the walkabout, she can be seen looking back gratefully at Amy, who helped her move the wool garment out of the way.

Image: PA

The Duchess didn't seem at all fazed by the cold weather, and happily greeted royal fans outside – even apologising to one that her hands were wet. Sounds like she forgot her gloves! She managed to look pretty perfect despite the damp, with her side-parted hair falling in waves and her makeup soft and natural as usual.

MORE: See the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's snowy day in Bristol

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan were later taken on a guided tour of the revamped theatre, also dropping in on a workshop attended by local school children, which is part of the theatre's outreach programme. They then travelled to Empire Fighting Chance, which is a charity that uses boxing to support children struggling at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or crime.

At the Association of Commonwealth Universities on Thursday

It's been a very busy few days for pregnant Meghan, who was on her third engagement of the week by Friday. On Thursday, the former Suits star was a vision again in chic black, as she met with students and academics from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for the first time since becoming the institution's patron. We loved her classic Givenchy coat - and her newly-debuted hairstyle, a sleek ballerina bun. It's thought that the Duchess will soon begin to wind down her commitments ahead of the birth of her first child, and her upcoming move to Frogmore Cottage with Harry.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moving date revealed