Kate Middleton just wore high street boots we never thought she'd wear

The Duchess of Cambridge has a fail-safe rule when it comes to her shoes. After all, the wife of Prince William single-handedly made nude high heels THE shoe to be seen in back in the day. However, the royal tends to stick to high heels in classic colours such as red, navy blue or black. So when she stepped on at a primary school in Enfield, North London on Tuesday, wearing a pair of high heel ankle boots, we were blown away! The Marissa black suede ankle boots are from high street store L.K.Bennett and are priced at £199 in the mid-season sale. They were originally on the shelves for £295, so that's not a bad saving, right? And what's more, they have a heel height of a whopping 9cm, which would make Kate almost 6 feet tall in them…

It's no surprise that the mother-of-three has headed back to L.K.Bennett for her boots - after all, the brand's Sledge high heel pumps are a go-to for the royal.

Priced at £195, Kate wore them on numerous occasions from 2011-2014. The shoes hit headlines when the Duchess wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012 - and took them off as a mark of respect before she entered. Since then, the mother of Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, 9 months, has worn a variety of dresses from the luxury high street brand and also has carried several clutch bags.

However, Kate has switched up her labels and has been spotted rocking Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi on other formal engagements.

That being said, she hangs on to all her old favourites and last year was seen donning her Penelope Chilvers Long Leather Tassel Boots, which retail for £475. And what's more, she's had them for over 15 years...

