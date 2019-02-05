Kate Middleton is a dream in bright green jumper dress (and funky boots) at London School A gorgeous look for the wife of Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday as she met Andria Zafirakou - the woman named as the world's best teacher at the Alperton Community School to mark Children's Mental Health Week. Looking as stunning as ever, the wife of Prince William turned heads in a bright green, custom-made jumper dress by Eponine and funky black high heel boots. The mother-of-three wore her hair loose and as always, subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. Kate, 37, learned how the school is supporting the wellbeing of pupils and staff and joined a round-table discussion with teachers about teacher welfare. The royal then met with pupils taking part in an extracurricular club focusing on the wellbeing of the school community.

Kate's jumper dress was by Eponine

Ms Zafirakou was awarded the 2018 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession. Teaching art and textiles, the teacher learnt how to say basic greetings in many of the 35 languages spoken at the school to help parents feel welcome. Andria also made a point of visiting students homes, and was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Kate's dress had unique front pockets

The Duchess of royal patron of Place2Be, the children's mental health charity and is behind Children's Mental Health Week. This year, it;'s theme is Healthy: Inside and Out, which focuses on the connection between physical and mental health.

The charity works with more than 280 primary and secondary schools across England, Scotland and Wales, providing support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff.

We last saw Kate officially open the V&A in Dundee a week ago and the royal looked incredible - dressed in a Q by McQueen tartan coat dress, thick black tights, a pair of black suede court shoes and a green micro bag by Manu Atelier.

Kate's boots are £199 by LK.Bennett

Rocking a picture-perfect makeup look, we loved her glowing base, hint of blush, a light smokey eye and a nude lip.

