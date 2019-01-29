Kate Middleton had a last minute fashion emergency in Dundee! All the details We've all been there…

On Tuesday afternoon the Duchess of Cambridge (or the Countess of Strathearn as she is addressed in Scotland) stepped out in Dundee looking absolutely divine in an Alexander McQueen coat dress that we first saw her wear over six years ago. While she looked beautiful, it did occur to us that she must have been freezing! The tartan number, although teamed with black tights and wooly Cornelia James gloves, didn't exactly scream 'warm' in the chilly -2 °C temperatures, so it comes as no surprise that Kate later requested a scarf to keep her warm as she greeted royal well wishers. Just because you're a royal, doesn't mean you can't have a last minute fashion emergency - and keeping nice and toasty is crucial. This busy mum-of-three can't afford to get the flu - she has three little ones to look after.

Luckily, the green tassel scarf worked perfectly with her outfit, and matched her green Manu Atelier micro bag spot on. It's believed the pashmina scarf is by one of her favourite cashmere brands, Pickett London, and if you want to #repliKate, you can buy one on sale as it's currently £95, down from £135. Don't you just love a royal bargain?

It was a jam-packed day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; they officially opened the V&A Dundee, which opened to the public last September. Afterwards, they met employees and their families at a local tyre factory, which is to cease production. After meeting staff, the royal couple attended a meeting of the Michelin Action Group, which is aiming to find and take forward solutions for repurposing the plant and providing a sustainable future for its workforce.

