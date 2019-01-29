Kate Middleton braves the chilly weather wearing a tartan coat dress during a visit to Dundee It's another stellar look from our Duchess of Cambridge...

It's an exciting day for royal fashion fans because the Duchess of Cambridge (or the Countess of Strathearn as she is addressed in Scotland) has stepped out looking phenomenal during a visit to officially open the V&A in Dundee. Dressed in a Q by McQueen tartan coat dress (which she has worn before), Kate looked absolutely beautiful. She completed her look with a pair of thick black tights, a pair of black suede court shoes and a green micro bag by Manu Atelier which is currently sold out online. Her beauty look - as per usual - was picture perfect. Rocking her signature makeup look with glowy makeup, a hint of blush, a light smoky eye and a nude lip. Everyone knows Kate always has great hair, and she did not disappoint.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving to the V&A in Dundee

We also spotted Kate chose her favourite sapphire diamond earrings gifted to her from Prince William and originally owned by Princess Diana.

Battling the chilly weather (it's currently -2 °C in Dundee), Kate did a fantastic job of staying warm but still looking chic and stylish, which is no mean feat. We imagine she's happy she packed her wooly gloves.

The Black Watch tartan coat dress was first worn in November 2012 on Saint Andrew’s Day (Scotland’s national day) when the Duchess attended Saint Andrew’s School (her former prep school), and for those who don't know, the flattering navy and green tartan represents and derives its name from Scotland’s 3rd Battalion Regiment, known as the Black Watch.

During the visit to Dundee, the Cambridges will officially open V&A Dundee, which opened to the public last September. In her role as patron of V&A, Kate will make a short speech celebrating the addition of the centre for Scotland and the UK, and will also greet members of the public on the waterfront.

Afterwards, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet employees and their families at a Dundee tyre factory, which is to cease production. After meeting staff, the royal couple will attend a meeting of the Michelin Action Group, which is aiming to find and take forward solutions for repurposing the plant and providing a sustainable future for its workforce.

