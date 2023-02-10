Royal-inspired Valentine's Day gifts Princess Kate and Meghan Markle will heart

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Valentine's Day is almost here! There's no escaping 14 February; shopping online for gifts has become a total love fest.

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals, and we've been inspired by the stylish royal ladies, from the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex . What gifts would they like for V-day we wonder? Because if it's good enough for our favourite royal couples, it's good enough for us.

We've come a long way since a measly box of chocolates, so it's no surprise that Kate, Meghan and co's best-loved brands produce some royally wonderful Valentine's Day gifts, so there's no excuse to not treat the one you love (or yourself) on the big day.

Romantic regal Bling

Soru Pastel Heart Earrings, £150, Fenwick

The Princess of Wales loves her jems and one of her go-to jewellery brands is Soru. She first wore a pair of their earrings back in 2016, and wore the same pair in January 2020 at Buckingham Palace. The baroque, double-sided statement gems were a firm favourite of the mother-of-three and we have a feeling should would adore these pastel heart earrings, too.

Love Diamonds 18ct Gold Diamond Starfish Necklace, £895, Annoushka

Kate has worn Annoushka jewels on numerous occasions - it's clearly her firm fave. The mother-of-three has long championed the British jewellery brand having worn a pair of their Yellow Gold Freshwater pearl baroque drops worth £320 many times. We think she would love this starfish necklace, it's so dainty, yet striking.

Royally-approved beauty gifts

Pomegranate Noir Heart Box Gift Set, £110, Jo Malone

Kate famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles burning at her wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. So you can bet she would love this special gift set featuring the brands signature scent, Pomegranate Noir. And how amazing is this heart-shaped box?

Travel planner for the jet-set royal

The World Class Leather Tech Case, £465, STOW

Back when the Duchess of Sussex had a lifestyle blog called The Tig, she often listed some of her favourite travel accessories online. The STOW First Class Tech Case was something she couldn't live without, and we can totally see why. The royal had her initials hallmarked on the orange version of the case - which is ideal for jetsetters who want to hold their passport, USB cables and tickets. Now available in a rich red with cream lining - it's perfect V day fodder.

Dress up like a Princess

Maybelle sequin short cape, £250, Needle & Thread

Princess Kate loves Needle & Thread and has worn the brand's 'Aurora' dress on countless ocassionas. This beautiful cape number is sure to be right up her street. It's perfect for a banquet!

Shoes with the royal stamp

Veja Campo Sneaker, £110, Trouva

Meghan Markle loves a laid-back look and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore her Vejas during the royal tour of Australia in 2018, and searches for the shoes increased by 115 percent soon afterwards. Kate has a pair too, she rocked a similar style in 2021. We think both ladies would love this fancy pair with the red flash - so cute!

2750 Cotu Classic dark Bordeaux, £65, Superga

Kate loves her Superga 'Cotu' trainers for casual events; they're her go-to shoe choice for laidback engagements. We bet Duchess Kate's would love these dark red numbers, perfect for February 14th.

Blooming lovely

100 Red Roses Flowers Bouquet, £75, Marks & Spencer

Roses, in the most regal colour! We love this huge bunch from M&S.

Marvel Parrot British Tulips, £30, Smith & Munson

The royal family love flowers; they are always first to head to the famed Chelsea Flower Show each year. We adore these beautiful tulips by Smith & Munson. They can be sent through the post with ease.

