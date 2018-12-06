The Countess of Wessex stuns in a Tiffany box coloured dress - and it's incredible A gorgeous look for the wife of Prince Andrew

The Countess of Wessex joined her husband Prince Edward on Thursday as they visited the largest Sikh temple in London - Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall. The royal couple looked in great spirits as they met with worshippers on the crisp December morning. We loved Sophie's outfit - a pastel blue dress which totally reminded us of a Tiffany jewellery box. How festive, don't you think? The gorgeous, A-line frock was made in a lovely, form-fitting cut and had a pleated skirt and a crew-neckline and the royal wore a headscarf in the same matching colour. Edward looked as smart as ever in a pinstripe suit, red tie and he too wore a red headscarf as a mark of respect.

Sophie looked gorgeous at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha

Perhaps Sophie is taking style tips from her mother-in-law, the Queen? In October, the monarch made an appearance at the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell and she looked stunning in a fabulous coat dress with a matching hat, in the very same striking blue.

Sophie even said in the TV documentary The Queen at 90, that there is an important reason why Her Majesty always wears bright colours: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the queen. Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

The mother-of-two looked radiant and glowing at the temple - maybe it was because she spent most of the day before at the farm enjoying the fresh air. The Countess headed to a dairy farm in Cornwall and still looked very glam despite the muddy conditions. Sophie teamed her favourite navy blue coat with a chic jumper dress in the same shade, a pair of flat, sturdy brown boots and a navy blue scarf that was printed with white flowers. As always, she got stuck in with all the activities and looked to be enjoying herself as she spoke to workers.

