Princess Diana's USA sweater looks mighty like this £15 H&M number

Princess Diana was a true style icon in every sense of the word. From her stunning evening wear to her gym kit, the former wife of Prince Charles never got it wrong. The Princess was a frequent visitor of the Chelsea Harbour Club and Earl's Court Gym and always looked super chic, even after a gruelling work out session. She made cycling shorts a 'thing' before the Kardashians and was working big, oversized sweaters before anyone else. In short the ultimate fashion throwback. During our daily fashion research, we found an incredible look alike item - a sweater with NYC on the front that looks exactly like the royal's number she wore in the 80s. And what's more - it costs just £15 from H&M!

Princess Diana loved a gym kit!

It has the same crisp white colourway with black panels at the sleeves - the same boxy ft and even has the American flag stitched on the front. Uncanny, right?

£15, H&M

The sweater is a big selling item on the brand's website, with plenty of positive reviews for the staple item. One shopper wrote: " This jumper won my heart as of all the other jumpers by H&M. Ps. If you want oversized then buy a larger size trust me wearing it oversized is amazing." Another added: "It is a large sweatshirt, but if you want something to snuggle up and feel extremely comfortable in, this is the jumper to have."

Not only did Prince Charles' former wife also loved tracksuits and on a visit to West Berlin in 1985, she made a simple black trackie with a flash of neon yellow look very cool indeed. Always ahead of the game with her accessories, she added simple white trainers and hoop earrings - which totally optimised d 80s glam.

