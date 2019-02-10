Kate Middleton just wore some of Princess Diana’s dazzling earrings at the BAFTAs The Duchess has inherited several pieces from Diana’s jewellery collection

With her gorgeous one-shouldered gown, flawless makeup and perfectly-styled updo, there wasn’t anything we didn’t love about the Duchess of Cambridge’s BAFTAs red carpet look, but there was one detail that truly stood out – her earrings. Kate wore a pair of dazzling drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana for the occasion, and they set off her ensemble to perfection.

The diamond-encrusted and pearl earrings were previously worn on several occasions by the late Princess of Wales, including at a banquet for the new Emperor of Japan Akihito in November 1990. The awards show marked the first time Kate has been seen wearing the jewels, but she has inherited and borrowed several pieces from her late mother-in-law’s impressive collection since becoming engaged to Prince William in 2010.

The Duchess of Cambridge's pearl drop earrings once belonged to Princess Diana

Most famously, the Duchess’ sapphire engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana, and she was also gifted a pair of matching diamond and sapphire drop earrings following her wedding in 2011.

Kate’s sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex has also inherited some pieces from Diana’s prized collection, including the stunning aquamarine ring which she was given as a wedding present from Prince Harry, which she was seen wearing to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Princess Diana wore the earrings on several occasions

Meghan’s engagement ring also features a sentimental nod to Diana, with two stones taken from the Princess’ jewellery to sit alongside a diamond on her unique ring, which was designed by Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge was one of the most-talked about attendees at the 2019 BAFTAs, thanks to her glamorous ensemble which included a new white one-shouldered gown adorned with floral applique and a cinched-in waist. As well as wearing Princess Diana’s earrings, Kate accessorised her gown with a co-ordinating clutch bag and silver heels, creating an ethereal red carpet moment alongside husband Prince William.

